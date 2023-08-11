Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 311,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth $3,764,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 187,249 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 809,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 185,215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1,279.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $146,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,402.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,285 shares of company stock worth $183,860. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.58). Research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.