Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,154 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,258. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

