Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,051 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,675,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,613,000 after purchasing an additional 319,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after purchasing an additional 266,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL stock opened at $217.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.68 and its 200 day moving average is $210.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.80.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

