Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 635 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,096,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,498 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,078,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 503,466 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 497,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period.

FNDA opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

