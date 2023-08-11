Sigma Planning Corp Has $640,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 728,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $227.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average is $220.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.