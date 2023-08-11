Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 909 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 861,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,243,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,243,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,621,576 shares of company stock valued at $489,267,265. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $101.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $103.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.96%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.