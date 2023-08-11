Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 576,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,815,000 after buying an additional 224,721 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after buying an additional 754,171 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 71,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

