Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $458.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $463.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

