Sigma Planning Corp Has $766,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 104.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

