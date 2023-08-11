Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 492 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in BHP Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

