Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $26.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.



The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

