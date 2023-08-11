Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

