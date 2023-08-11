Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

