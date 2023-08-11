Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,015,000 after purchasing an additional 112,865 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 77,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SUPN opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUPN

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.