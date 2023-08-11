Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,481 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

