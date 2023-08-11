IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 238.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEX by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in IDEX by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $221.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.27 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.12%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.