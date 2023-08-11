Analysts Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price at $52.55

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAGE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.