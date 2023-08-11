Analysts Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price at $52.55

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.55.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.
NASDAQ SAGE opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $59.99.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
