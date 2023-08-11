Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 118,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 112,340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

