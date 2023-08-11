Assetmark Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $482.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.40 and a 200-day moving average of $408.69.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

