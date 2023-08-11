Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,925 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

