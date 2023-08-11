Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 707,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,403,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $775,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PPL by 58.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 646,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 239,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 179.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,432,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,727,000 after purchasing an additional 919,909 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.