Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,432 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,844,000 after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after buying an additional 644,627 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,273,000 after buying an additional 468,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,484,341,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.