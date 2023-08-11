Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 445.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE PH opened at $412.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $428.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.