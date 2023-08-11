Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 75,078 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,078 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,684,000 after buying an additional 226,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,521,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after buying an additional 295,793 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

