Knuff & Co LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 2.0% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $186.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.29. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

