Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 215,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 106,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $440.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

