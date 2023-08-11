Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) is McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.9% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,832,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1,077.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,398,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,389 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 520,116 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,923,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHY opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $753.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

