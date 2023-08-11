Knuff & Co LLC Buys 100 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 2.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,058,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,957,000 after buying an additional 47,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $191.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

