Equitable Trust Co. Has $246,000 Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.6 %

FCNCA stock opened at $1,465.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,325.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,050.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

