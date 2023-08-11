Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $71.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

