Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,365 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9 %

DGX opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.