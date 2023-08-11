Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 224,028 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224,028 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

EWY stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $67.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

