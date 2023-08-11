Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

