Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $203.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.24 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $1,123,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,642 shares in the company, valued at $136,069,588.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $125,820.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $1,123,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,642 shares in the company, valued at $136,069,588.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,410 shares of company stock worth $10,338,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.