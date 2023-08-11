Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC opened at $187.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $194.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

