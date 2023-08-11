Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 2,338 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SYK opened at $282.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.77. The firm has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.