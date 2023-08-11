Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Target by 329.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after buying an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,774,000 after buying an additional 407,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

TGT stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

