Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,011,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $257.38 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.86. The firm has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

