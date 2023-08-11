Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,011,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Danaher
Danaher Price Performance
DHR stock opened at $257.38 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.86. The firm has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Disney: The Magic Is Coming Back
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Royal Caribbean Launches Mega Ship, Charts Course For Profit
- Stock Average Calculator
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.