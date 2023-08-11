Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

