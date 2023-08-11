Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 1,846 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,598. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $214.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.69. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

