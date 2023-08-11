Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.