Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after buying an additional 209,757 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.43.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $428.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $484.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

