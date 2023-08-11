The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

