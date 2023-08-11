Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,142 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.12% of Roku worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $32,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,167,000 after acquiring an additional 653,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,268. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.32. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.