iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report) by 561.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,270 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 2.73% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 903,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,210,000 after acquiring an additional 280,180 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,829,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.