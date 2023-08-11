iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stake Cut by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,842 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 232,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $31.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

