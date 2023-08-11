Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 203,214 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,214 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 4.14% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEMB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 129,491 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.