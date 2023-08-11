Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $204,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,780 shares of company stock valued at $21,349,245 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $496.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $517.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

