Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $306.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

