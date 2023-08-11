Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $23.09 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,889 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.83 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.18 and its 200-day moving average is $161.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

